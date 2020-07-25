In Focus: Watermark Art Center Hosts First Virtual Art Class

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Many classes have moved online in the last couple of months. At the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, tonight is the night of their first virtual painting workshop.

Watermark will be hosting its first-ever virtual art workshop, an acrylic painting tutorial hosted by program director Jill Oakes. It will take place over Zoom and is a new way to get involved with art instruction.

The class is full, which means 12 different artists will get the chance to learn more about creating acrylic paintings. The Watermark Art Center provides participants with a kit full of art supplies including canvases and paints. The virtual nature of the class makes some aspects of the class easier for those interested because it means they will not have to travel.

Classes cost $35 for participants, which include an hour and a half instruction period as well as a kit full of all the supplies you need to create a finished project.

The art center is now planning future virtual classes for the rest of the season. They hope to move to other mediums besides painting.

