In Focus: Watermark Art Center Explores “Rights of the Child” in New Exhibit

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji recently added a new exhibit called “Rights of the Child.” The collection by artist Moira Villiard captures her experiences in tackling the question: What are children’s rights?

A picture is worth a thousand words. This old adage may be a tired cliché to some, but to Moira Villiard, those words are worth hearing. Through both posters and mixed media paintings, the inequity of children not having their own voice is challenged. Villiard expresses her thoughts on the topic at hand and hopes that everyone will connect to the pieces.

The collection will be displayed in the Miikanan Gallery, a space that is often used to showcase Native American artists. Villiard’s works contain both universal and personal qualities, all while not shying away from darker imagery or themes.

The art exhibit reflects on many issues faced around the world, but through the lens of a child, Moira Villiard encourages people to not only think about the art, but what it represents.

Villiard used old photos of friends, family, and even herself as reference for her pieces, ending up with a variety of subjects for each painting.

The collection will be on display until May 6, with a discussion panel on April 9 from 2 to 4 PM. The panel will include Cheri Goodwin from the Red Lake Nation and Nevada Littlewolf, the director of “Our Children MN.”

