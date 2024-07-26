Jul 26, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

In Focus: Two Minnesota Artists on Display at Crossing Arts Alliance

Two Minnesota Artists are on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd. Sandra Shaughnessy’s pieces from her pottery studio and M E Fuller’s abstract exhibition, Landscapes and Mindscapes, are both being shown. Reporter Sammy Holladay spoke to both artists to discuss their respective styles for this week’s In Focus.

Sandra Shaughnessy has spent a lifetime in pottery. Making beautiful pieces from vases to platters that have so much detail, one may ask Shaughnessy, “How long does this take you?”

All forms of art can be therapeutic, but Shaughnessy believes there is something special about working with your hands and forming the clay wherever your mind takes you.

Rural Minnesota Artist, M E Fuller currently has her exhibition Landscapes and Mindscapes on display. Fuller began her abstract journey after being inspired by a course from English abstract artist, Louise Fletcher.

The beauty of abstract art is that everyone sees a painting differently. Fuller believes letting the mind flow will unlock the best understanding of abstract art.

Shaughnessy’s work will be on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance until the end of July. Fuller’s Landscapes and Mindscapes will be up until August 3rd.

