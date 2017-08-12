DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Theater Performance Has Toxic Water As “An Enemy Of The People”

Nathan Green
Aug. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

“Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink” – that’s the main of focus of one Minneapolis theater company’s latest production. For this week’s In Focus, Mal Meyer talked to some of the cast members who explained how toxic water in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is “An Enemy of the People.”

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Prevent Damaging Species In The Water

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Ski Loons

Fishing Tips: Transporting Bait

Beltrami County Tightens up Enforcement of Operation Dry Water

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Central Lakes College Welcomes New Transfer Program

For students who attend two years at a community college with hopes to transfer to a four-year university, life just became a lot simpler with
Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Central Lakes College Welcomes New Transfer Program

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Commission Names Four Local Finalists For Ninth Judicial Judgeship

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

More Road Construction On The Horizon For Brainerd

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Resumes After Month-Long Pause

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Mall Of America Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.