Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For this week’s In Focus, we listened in on the a cappella group “The Sound Exchange” as they performed at schools in the Bemidji area.

The group was to perform at Bemidji High School’s annual Spring Concert this weekend, but due to health concerns involving the COVID-19 outbreak, that concert has been canceled.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today