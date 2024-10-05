In Focus: Tattoo Expo Makes Debut at LogJammerz in Cass Lake

Many people go to the bar to get a drink, but some folks in Cass Lake are going there to get some new ink. Friday was day one of LogJammerz Bar and Grill’s Tattoo Expo, its first ever tattoo convention.

“We’ve been building a network of tattoo artists for about two or three years now, and I got LuckyDuck Ink and Art, my brother Deven Current, one of the best artists that I work with,” said event organizer and Hypothermic Entertainment CEO DJ Shine. “And he kind of helped me connect the dots and now I know all these wonderful people.”

Clients can come in with their own design, chose a pre-done one, or sit with the artist and create something totally new. All of the artists not only have their own unique style, but their favorite aspects of the convention as well.

“Seeing everything come together at the end,” said No Joke Tattoo Studio artist Jonny.

“Creating forever art, I take it pretty seriously and it’s an honor for me,” explained LuckyDuck Ink and Art Tattoo Artist Deven Current.

“The memories we get to put on people’s bodies that they get to cherish for a lifetime,” said Jeff Brummett, an artist with Scripture and Skin Tattoo.

“Just seeing everybody’s smiles on their faces, all the beautiful faces here, everybody having fun, getting inked up,” said Shine.

“Leaving, knowing that I made somebody happy, knowing that I’m spreading the joy and love out through art,” said LM Tattoo Artist Fabian Morales.

And anybody can come and get their own ink. No are appointments necessary – you can just walk right in. Even the bar owners are getting on it.

“I got a tattoo last night and I might go to another artist and get another one before this is over with – I don’t know,” said LogJammerz Bar and Grill Owner Colleen Wells.

Even though Friday was only the first day of the first Tattoo Expo, there was a steady stream of people all day.

“It’s been a blast,” Morales said. “It hasn’t been slow yet and it’s Friday, so it’s a nice turnout for being the first year.”

“It’s going great,” added Shine. “I mean, everybody’s happy. Everybody’s having a good time and I can’t wait to see what we do again in the future. I think we’re going to do this again. We’re listening to music tonight, we got some performances. We got a couple of rappers coming from Minneapolis, Duluth, Fargo, so it’s gonna be a great time.”

The convention will be going on until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th, where there are nine artists to choose from to get the new ink.