In Focus: Suzy and Hondo School of Dance Creates Island of Dance

Betsy Melin — Aug. 20 2021

Dance is a universal language, and one Bemidji business is hoping to create a digital way to learn how to speak that language.

Suzy Langhout comes from a family full of dance. She and her husband Hondo then built a space in Bemidji to teach classes over a decade ago. Their classes would bring in large crowds, but they changed to holding a weekly class outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not everyone can make it to this weekly class, however, so the couple looked into a way to expand their teachings. That led them to creating their Island of Dance virtual program. They have been working on writing instructions and filming all of the many different styles of dance they teach.

The classes can be taken alone, with a partner, or even as a group. They hope that through Island of Dance, they are able to empower small town dancers and the people who teach them.

The program will first premiere on September 1. The videos will be available on islandofdance.com.

