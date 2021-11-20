Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Special Guests Read to Students at JW Smith Elementary in Bemidji

Emma HudziakNov. 19 2021

The first and second grade classes and faculty at JW Smith Elementary School in Bemidji had quite the school day full of special guests Friday for book readings.

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, believes that one of the things that impacts their workforce and economy the most is the education of our children. Today, a few special guests made an appearance at JW Smith Elementary to show how much they value both children and education.

In order to show the children how valued they are, special guests included Former Minnesota Vikings player and retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, Alan Page, Chief Executive Officer at Minnesota Humanities Kevin Lindsey, and Alene Tchourumoff, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Engagement of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. All came out to read to the first and second grade classes.

At the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, they do a lot of community engagement, and today’s visit was focused around education. Page says that that children are really the key to our future, and all of us have an opportunity and or obligation to children so they have a sense that education is important.

Though this was the last school visit in Bemidji, there will be many more special visits to come within the state of Minnesota.

By — Emma Hudziak

