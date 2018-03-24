DONATE

In Focus: Show Featuring Six McKnight Artists Stops At Bemidji State University

Mar. 23 2018
The Six McKnight Artists have made their way to the Talley Gallery at Bemidji State University. It’s a touring show from the Northern Clay Center down in Minneapolis.

“Every year, we are fortunate enough to be on their touring schedule. This particular show was in Winona. It’s now at Bemidji State and it will go on to Grand Rapids at the MacRostie Art Center,” says Laura Goliaszewski, the director of the Talley Gallery.

The show includes more than 40 pieces that portray all parts of life from people to places and things.

“It’s my favorite because I love snails, first of all, and I’m more of a colorful person,” says Lyliane Tchouamo, the gallery’s assistant attendant, speaking about a piece by artist Lung-Chieh Lin. “I love colors and the blue with the kind of gold, but not really gold.”

“I’m really interested in nature and botany and that’s what this particular artist, she deals a lot with life,” says Goliaszewski, speaking about the work by Helen Otterson, “You can look at it. You see and you read that this is part of the botanical seeds of life, and if you look closely at it, you can see the detail.”

Two of the six McKnight Artists originate from Minneapolis, but the other four call places like Taiwan, Canada and Peru their home.

“BSU is all about diversity right now, and artists from all over the world coming makes me feel that someone from Cameroon like me. You can see their work and you’re like, ‘oh, why don’t I display something from my country or something I like,’” says Tchouamo.

Every single piece that is displayed on the walls of the gallery has its own story. That’s why each attendee is encouraged to take a catalog that talks a little about each artist.

“The mission of the gallery is to be an educational resource for students, and so all the students can come in. Not only just the art students, because the art students can learn a lot – especially ceramic students. Some different techniques, different material that they can use, but it’s for all students where they can get a different perspective,” says Goliaszewski.

Art lovers can stop by the Talley Gallery Monday to Friday from 9 in the morning until 4. The show will run until March 28th.

“It builds your creativity, like when you come in the gallery and you see things you’ve always wanted to go near and you see how other artists have displayed their work. It might make your dream wake up like, ‘okay, I can do this!’” says Tchouamo.

