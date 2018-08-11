Lakeland PBS
In Focus: Sen. Klobuchar Visits Concordia International Day

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 10 2018
International Day at Concordia Language Village started off with lots of dancing and a parade of flags waving proudly in the air. For US Senator Amy Klobuchar, being at the villages for the day is extra special. Her own daughter was once on the stage as a member of the French village.

Sen. Klobuchar says, “She really enjoyed it and she went on to do a lot with French. She ended up a summer in France and becoming really fluent in France, and I don’t think it would’ve happened if she’d hadn’t gone here.”

Villagers at Concordia basically eat, sleep and breathe their one chosen language out of the 15 offered. Many say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Day-to-day, we have classes and we sing a lot of songs. That’s where I learned most of my Swedish from,” says Brooklyn, a Swedish language villager.

“What I like about it is just everyone’s so nice and the environment is great and you make great friends,” says Anthony, another Swedish language villager.

Whether you say ciao, konichiwa, marhabaan, hola or simply hello, International Day at Concordia is a chance for all those culture to come together as one, which something they don’t get to do often.

“You get to know all the other camps here. So you have more than just Mori no Ike [the Japanese language village]. You have the German camp, the Spanish camp, the French camp,” says Christopher, a Japanese language villager.

“It’s really really fun to see how everything just seems to mesh together and how everyone just seems to come together to share the same passion,” says John-Mark, another Japanese language villager.

Everyone is a part of the opening parade, and then there’s also a World Cup-style soccer tournament, games and lots of things your taste buds will enjoy.

“My favorite part about International Day would have to be all of the different foods,” says Christianna, another Japanese language Villager.

After reflecting on the evening, Sen. Klobuchar says it’s important to remember there are other countries outside of our borders, and one of the best things you can do is enrich yourself.

“These students are going to be ambassadors to the world for us and they do that by coming to a place like this,” adds Sen. Klobuchar.

