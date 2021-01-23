Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Second Harvest Hosts Virtual Chef Challenge in Place of Annual Gala

Betsy Melin — Jan. 22 2021

When Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids discovered they wouldn’t be able to host their annual gala due to COVID-19 restrictions, they had to think on their toes. They came up with a media event that combined live cooking, fundraising, and a show.

Despite the empty audience yesterday at the Reif Center, the stage was set for a first-of-its-kind event, the 2021 Second Harvest Chef’s Gala: Virtual Edition. Second Harvest has been hosting annual galas for over a decade.

This year, things inevitably had to change, but Second Harvest wanted to ensure that there was still a show put on for the audience at home. And what’s a show without an emcee? This year, Aaron Brown was given the task.

Throughout the night at home, local celebrities-turned-chefs were asked to create a meal in just 30 minutes. The goal was not only to raise funds but also to raise spirits. In 2020 due to increased need, Second Harvest donated over 1 million more pounds of food than in 2019.

The gala ended up raising over $60,000 for the food bank.

