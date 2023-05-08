Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Sanford Health Recognizes Native American Youth Photographers

Mary BalstadMay. 8 2023

The halls of Sanford Bemidji Medical Center now feature photographs from local Native American artists.

“Eagles Come Telling Stories,” or Bi-Dibaajimowag, is a collaboration between Sanford Health and the Watermark Art Center that spotlights Native American culture and art.

When it comes to holistic healing, this practice can go past the physical. For area hospitals like Sanford Health in Bemidji, they are considering the cultural aspects of the process. By integrating Native American practices like smudging or photographs by up-and-coming artists, these efforts can work to create a more inviting and educational environment for all patients.

While the main exhibit is through the East Entrance at the hospital, more photographs are scattered around the halls. One other practice To help make things more inclusive, Sanford is also planning is to hold a discussion with patients about their treatment.

By — Mary Balstad

