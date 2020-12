Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Reif Center in Grand Rapids is hosting a holiday event featuring a famous musical group for you and your family to enjoy with jazz, swing, and classic holiday music.

You can purchase a ticket and view the on-demand holiday show featuring the George Maurer Group by visiting the Reif Center’s website.

