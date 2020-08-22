Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Regional Cultural Center Presents “One Word” Exhibit

Aug. 21 2020

The Regional Cultural Center in New York Mills put out a call to area artists to participate in their most recent exhibit titled “One Word.” The timely display represents human emotions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and racial tensions across the country.

The artists worked freely using colored pencils, paint, and paper mache materials. Although the exhibit is made up of words like “stress,” “anxiety,” “depression,” and “loneliness,” through bright colors, each piece of artwork seems to express a little bit of hope.

The exhibit currently has 13 words and art pieces, but organizers expects the art show will to grow as these topics are still being discussed among family and friends.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

