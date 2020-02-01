Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Regional Cultural Center Presents Earth Views From Orbit

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 1 2020

For this weeks In Focus, Regional Cultural Center in New York Mills presents the Earth Views From Orbit exhibit that showcases photos of the earth from an unusual vantage point.

Karen Nyberg, a local astronaut from Vining, took creative photos of the earth during one of her missions in space. Photographer, Dan Broten selected over 20 of the best photos to create the collective unique exhibit.

The exhibit has been touring throughout Minnesota and Earth Views can be seen during the month of February.

