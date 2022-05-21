In Focus: Quirks in Nisswa

Located in downtown square Nisswa, a local gallery called Quirks is continuing to celebrate and feature over 50 artists unique work.

The town of Nisswa maybe small but it’s home to the store Quirks, an art gallery featuring owner Mike Carlson’s Stained glass pieces and other local artists from around the state. Artist’s come and travel to display their work here because its a permanent place where people can see extra pieces of theirs.

If and when you visit Quirks, you will be provided with a very unique experience as you view the many artists’ stunning creations. The owner who’s an artist himself, does all of the stained glass and finds other artists who help bring creativity to the store.

The store also has many more rare and unique items on display for all to see and buy. They have pottery, glass wear, jams, jelly’s, baskets, and so much more. It is something you do not see a lot of in this area, but if you like unique art, Quirks is the place to find it

From bird carving, pottery, Scandinavian figures, and garden yard art.

With the help of owner Mike Carlson and the involvement from the public. Quirks hopes to keep promoting the educational, historic, and tourism resources of our community.