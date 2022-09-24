In Focus: Pop-Up Art Studio Makes the Trip to Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Creative Cart Studio is a mobile art makerspace that travels all across Central Minnesota to provide art activities to suit a variety of events and businesses.

The studio is always on the go with everything based out of its trailer. They close and open up shop at any business or town located in Central Minnesota, with today’s stop being Brainerd.

Each event is different, so it can be challenging to see the vision of multiple businesses at once and capture their well-designed theme.

Creative Cart Studio is owned by Maria Ervasti, a rural K-12 teacher and practicing artist who has been teaching art in central Minnesota for the past seven years. Although Ervasti doesn’t have a specific specialized art style, she has made a lot of ceramics that bring smiles to her face and to her many customers as well.

Art can be very intimidating and hard for many to jump in and participate in. As a teacher, Ervasti does her best to set everyone’s mind at ease.

More information can be found at the Creative Cart Studio website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today