DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Poetry Slams Much More Than Regular Rhymes

Mal Meyer
Jul. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

The Headwaters School of Music and Arts has held some poetry slams in the past, but they’ve been able to host more through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. With it, they’ve been able support the arts community and create an environment where people can get creative. And slams are a perfect place to do that.

Competitors receive points from judges based on a few components, including originality, content and performance. Even if your message is great, if you forget parts of it or go over time, your score could suffer.

While some like Terry Anderson have a little bit of experience with the pressure, others were trying it out for the first time. After putting his poem together, Angello Bell was ready to get up on stage.

Bell enjoyed hearing the response from the audience. It’s this feedback that sets slam apart – and helps the artists react to what the audience’s interests. Ashley Charwood performed a poem based on the movie “I Am Not Your Negro.”

Because she performed that, others followed suit with other politically-aimed poems. But slams can also be a little silly, which Charwood was hoping to go for in the third and final round.

If they didn’t get to advance on, the poets will have another opportunity with the Headwaters School later this fall.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Alumna Receives Statewide Award For Nonprofit Work

Community Planting Helps Diversify Bemidji’s Landscape

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Rajan Sharma said

Thank you Mal. I appreciate and value a lot for this information,... Read More

Virginia Overton said

You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Latest Story

Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Hosts Golf Challenge

The Pines at Grandview were full of golfers earlier today who were putting to put away addiction. “Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge is the
Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Hosts Golf Challenge

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Art In The Park Turns 50

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Minnesota State Patrol Investigating Fatal Menagha Crash

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Castile's Mother Petitions For Nearly Entire $3 Million Settlement

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

House Fire Results In Fatalities

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.