In Focus: Pint Sized Polkas Visits Park Rapids

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 29 2018
There was a polka party in Park Rapids today, and the audience was filled with our youngest generation.

“I’d always played for church festivals for years in the Milwaukee area, and I had seen kids reactions to polka music and it was always had a good response, but to do the children’s program and see the way kids react like here in Park Rapids today, it’s been just a lot of fun and we think they’re enjoying it,” says Mike Schneider, the founder of Pint Sized Polkas.

Schneider got the idea for Pint Sized Polkas from his wife back in 2008. He’s been traveling the country with his accordion and making kids smile ever since. He plays classics like the Hokey Pokey, Head Shoulders Knees and Toes, and the Chicken Dance.

The Park Rapids Library had featured the program before. They say it was an easy decision to bring it back as a way to spread more culture in the area.

“Especially when we live in a rural area, everybody doesn’t get the opportunity to see a lot of music or theater or meet authors, some things that are maybe a little more accessible in bigger areas. So as a library, one of our goals is education and also, we want people to just learn about culture and the arts,” says Jodi Schultz, the branch manager of the Park Rapids Area Library.

The parents get to enjoy the music along with the kids. Some say they like that it’s something you don’t hear every day.

Lisa, a mom whose daughter Cambria was apart of the program today, says, “I thought it was a great way to introduce kids to a variety of different music instead of just what’s on the radio.”

As for Schneider, he’s just happy to be able to share his passion with the tykes.

He says, “They love it! It’s exceeded my expectations by an exponential number!”

You can learn more about Pint Sized Polkas on their website here. The Park Rapids Area Library also has a ton of programming for the summer. You can keep up with their schedule here.

What do you think?

