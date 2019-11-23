Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Pine River’s Masked Ball Making Its Way Back To Town

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 22 2019

What was once a retail store is now known as River Fitness, but this fitness center isn’t your typical community gym. One special feature that makes this center unique is the discovery of the beautiful original wood flooring which is a staple asset for the community.

“We started looking at it and we saw the ceiling and the floor and we wanted to restore it to somewhat of its original feel, and once we did that we saw the space, I said, ‘let’s just have it for a dance studio and ballet and whatever else it could be used for the community.'” said Gavin Gensmer, Co-owner of River Fitness. “And then Heritage Group had some interest in it and said, ‘well, let’s just try to do a dance in here and try to use the ballroom for what it used to be.’ They used to have balls in the area, in Pine River, and this building is from 1922, this side, so we thought, ‘let’s try to get something going for the community itself.'”

The Masked Ball is a Pine River tradition that started in 1901, and almost everyone in town would attend. The idea to bring back this special tradition was the purchase of the building and a joint community effort to teach Pine River’s history.

“First of all, Heritage Group North is very interested in teaching something about the history of this local community, so that was one of our goals and they will learn about history, we have many different layers. First of all, the masked ball portion of it those balls started in 1901, and we’ll go over that, but the one that’s really patterned after is the one on New Year’s Eve 1908,” said Pat Johnson, Event Coordinator.

Co-owners Sharon and Gavin Gensmer have owned River Fitness for three years now and have been in this specific location for a year. They say they like to use this specific room as way to provide the community with dance lessons, yoga and events such as the masked ball.

“And then it really came to life because Gavin and Sharon Gensmer purchased this building and they had not only the workforce but the drive to discover this beautiful wood floor and the tin ceiling that was all original to the Hill Hardware building that was built in 1922,” said Johnson. “So it was really Gavin and Sharon that really motivated us to do the masked ball because as you can see, this room lends itself beautifully to a ball, and they were gracious enough to continue on that journey in planning this event,”

River Fitness is excited to provide opportunities to the community such as the Masked Ball and other aspects of fitness. Heritage Group North also received $2,240 from the Five Wings Arts Council which funded the orchestra and provided music for the ball.

The Masked Ball takes place Saturday, November 23 from 7 to 10 PM in the ballroom at River Fitness on Barclay Avenue in Pine River. Tickets are $30, and participants are asked to wear masks for the dance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

High Tea Event Kicks Off Pine River Heritage Days

State Patrol Warns Public That Disobeying School Bus Stop-Arm Law Puts Children At Risk

In Focus: Menahga Hosts Annual St. Urho Days Festival

Region Five Counties Looking For New Ways Of Transportation

Latest Stories

Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputy Appears in Court On Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Posted on Nov. 23 2019

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office Recognizes Achievements And Heroism

Posted on Nov. 23 2019

Beltrami County Republicans Open New Office Headquarters

Posted on Nov. 23 2019

African Children's Choir Performs At Faith Lutheran Church In Staples

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Bemidji Pickleball Association Hosting Sunday Morning Pickleball Sessions

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.