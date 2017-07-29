DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Pine River Parishioners Savoring The Sweet Taste Of Rhubarb During Festival

Mal Meyer
Jul. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

Many people use the celery-like stalk of a rhubarb plant in baked goods for a sweet, but tart, flavor.

Every year, the three churches making up the Our Lady of the Lakes parish come together for “Rhubarbfest.” It started as a sidewalk sale to sell a church-made cookbook, but has expanded into much more.

They used to ask parishioners to bring pies, but now make them at Our Lady of Lourdes in Pine River.

Down in the basement of the church, a group of bakers are about halfway to their goal of making 400 pies.

Yvonne Switajewski used to run an ice cream and pie shop down in Hackensack with her husband. She’s got the system down pat.

Barbara Demm says she usually gets her pies from the store, but is helping out in the kitchen today. The key to the perfect hand made pastry? You’ve got to wait for the bubbles and color.

While the pies are selling out quick, another fan favorite is the rhubarb ketchup. Made with tomatoes, sugar, spices, and of course, rhubarb, Linda Mcnamara says it brings a tangy twist to barbecue. People can try it out the flavor profile while grabbing some lunch.

They take rhubarb pulled pork and pair it with rhubarb baked beans. Topped with a scoop of coleslaw, it’s the perfect summer meal.

For some who are not as adventurous, perhaps some homegrown rhubarb jam is the perfect addition to your breakfast.

If you’re looking to give to take a chance with some of these treats, Rhubarbfest will also run from 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, July 29th.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Winter Festival Draws Hundreds Back To Hack

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Jeremy said

this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More

Janet A. Olson said

Excellent... Read More

Latest Story

Life Link III Opens Location In Brainerd

At their now seventh location, Life Link III is officially open for business. “It offers an extended medical care, air medical. With populations
Posted on Jul. 28 2017

Latest Stories

Life Link III Opens Location In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 28 2017

Baxter 12U Baseball Gearing Up For World Series

Posted on Jul. 28 2017

Hutchinson Man Sentenced For Child Pornography Crimes

Posted on Jul. 28 2017

Boating Incident Sends One Man To The Hospital

Posted on Jul. 28 2017

Minnesota Hospital Offers A New Kind Of Stress Relief

Posted on Jul. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.