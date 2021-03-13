In Focus: Peculiar Painter in Walker Adds New Touches to Shop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For this week’s In Focus, we visited Peculiar Painter, a paint and gallery shop in Walker to get a glimpse of how the store has added new and unique items since Lakeland News last stopped by.

Some of the local artists include Josie Trudgeon, Mac McMillan, Keira Shine, Kari and Stanley Townsdin and much more. Jewelers include Swedish Textiles, Danish Iron, Norwegian Jewelry and Polish Pottery.

