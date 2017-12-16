DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Park Rapids Student Creates Magical Harry Potter Mural For School

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

A student from Park Rapids Area High School is getting some praise for her massive Harry Potter mural. It took countless hours and tons of paint, but Victoria Campbell, also known as Tori, has completed a spelling binding new art piece for her school.

“It’s taken me all of last trimester from last year and the first trimester of this year,” says Campbell.

The mural is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. Her inspiration came from her love of the books.

“I enjoy painting and I like reading and Harry Potter just kind of stood out to me, and I wanted it to be something that has to do with literature because this is the English hallway,” says Campbell.

Park Rapids High School has 11 different art classes, and Campbell is a part of the advanced studies class. Art teacher Michael Hartung sits down with each advanced studies student to discuss what type of projects they want to work on.

“I’ll always encourage them to say, ‘we’re going to be working on this. We’re going to be looking at this. You’re going to be working on this for 3 months. Let’s carefully plan this.’ There’s a series of days and weeks of planning,” says Hartung.

Dozens of murals line the walls of Park Rapids High School, just like Campbell’s. They remind kids to dream big and imagine the possibilities.

Hartung says about Campbell’s work: “It’s interesting to see how it’s a story. She’s telling a story and there’s multiple things here. You have to step back and take a look at it. You’ll have to know a little bit about Harry Potter, but part of it is that it’s massive and it’s really intricate and it has a lot of meaning behind it.”

Campbell says her favorite part about the mural is the moon. Looking back, she’s proud of her work and has this advice for other students: “Even though I didn’t have much time or the space to do so I still made a very big mural, and, I don’t know, if people don’t think that they can do something if you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

Campbell and other Park Rapids art students will next be participating in a visual art show that’s happening in Fosston next in March. Campbell says she’s working on a pen art piece.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Class Hopes To Inspire Future First Responders

Park Rapids Mock Car Crash: Students Reminded on the Consequences of Distracted Driving

Athlete of the Week – Kennedy Carlson, Park Rapids

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Local Pharmacists Fight Opioid Epidemic

The opioid overdose crisis still continues across the country, but local pharmacists are taking some extra steps to combat the epidemic in the
Posted on Dec. 15 2017

Latest Stories

Local Pharmacists Fight Opioid Epidemic

Posted on Dec. 15 2017

Brainerd Woman Injured After Crashing Into Building

Posted on Dec. 15 2017

One Person Arrested After Starting Fight At A Kid’s Party In Moorhead

Posted on Dec. 15 2017

Bemidji Wrestling Beats Grand Rapids

Posted on Dec. 15 2017

Holiday Gifts For Kids Program Distributes Toys To Families

Posted on Dec. 15 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.