In Focus: Park Rapids Sculptor Turns Trash Into Treasure

Mary BalstadAug. 17 2022

As the old saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” Clients at the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center learned this lesson through their work at the Salvage Depot and from local sculpture Clayton Johnson.

Self-expression through art is a common occurrence. Whether it’s in writing, singing, or acting, people can find way to express themselves. Clayton Johnson started to do so through a unique medium and hobby: scrap metal sculpting.

One piece of Johnson’s was chosen for last year’s Sculpture Trail in Park Rapids. Now, Johnson donates what he creates to the DAC Salvage Depot rock garden, inspiring the clients that work there to create their own pieces through this sustainable hobby.

The sculptures are primarily made from items donated to the depot. These items can include recycle wood and metals, bicycles, saws, and even miscellaneous farm equipment.

The DAC provided welding and woodworking classes for their clients to learn how to work not only as individuals but a team on these projects. The sculpture garden can be seen at the Salvage Depot off of Highway 4 in Park Rapids.

