In Focus: Park Rapids Expands Artist Representation in Latest Sculpture Trail

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

13 new sculptures are now decorating the paths and places around Park Rapids as part of this year’s Sculpture Trail.

Started in 2016, the Sculpture Trail not only brings art to different areas around Park Rapids, but also introduces new artists to northern Minnesota.

“This was a project the Arts and Culture Commission had found through a series of surveys and feedback sessions that we had with the public, that people really wanted to see more public work and public art out in our green spaces and as well as in our downtown,” explained Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commission Chair Laura Grisamore.

“There’s a number of local artists, as well as an opportunity for folks that are out of the community to showcase their work in a more rural setting,” said artist liaison Paul Albright.

The sculptures go past the Red Bridge Park and into downtown Park Rapids. From woodwork to metal, and even some stone pieces, the artwork not only enhances Park Rapids, but also shows the ever-growing world of art.

“We have a few this year from the [Twin] Cities, Anishinaabe-representing,” said Albright. “We have three women this year, which is a growing field for us. And then we have diversified materials as well.”

“It’s really cool because they’re just so diverse,” said artist Molly Wiste, whose piece “The Girl and The Fox” is included in this year’s trail. “There’s some abstract pieces and some more realistic, some with colors, some that are metal.”

Through partnerships with the city and sponsorships with local businesses, maintenance of the pieces has not been a challenge.

“It’s more of a community cultural ownership,” Albright told Lakeland News. “I think it’s apart of Park Rapids now.”

The sculptures themselves are also for sale, with a portion of the proceeds will go toward the artist. More information can be found on the Heartland Arts website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today