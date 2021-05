Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Exchange in the Northern Pacific Center will be hosting the second Off The Rails Market on Saturday, May 29 from 9 AM until 4 PM. 50% of entry fees and 10% of vendor earnings will be donated to WeARE, a nonprofit organization representing advocates for reproductive education.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today