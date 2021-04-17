In Focus: Oak Hills College Student Becomes Viral TikToker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jesse (Jex) Nwalor is a student-athlete at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, but being a student-athlete isn’t the only thing Nwalor focuses on. His love for music and his comedic side is what got him 2.9 million followers on TikTok.

Nwalor, who plays the ukulele and other instruments, posted one video on TikTok in 2019 and after that one video, Nwalor started to take his talent more seriously.

Now with a strong fan base, Nwalor continues to create make music and hopes that with his recent success, he can further his music career.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today