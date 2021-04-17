Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Oak Hills College Student Becomes Viral TikToker

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 16 2021

Jesse (Jex) Nwalor is a student-athlete at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, but being a student-athlete isn’t the only thing Nwalor focuses on. His love for music and his comedic side is what got him 2.9 million followers on TikTok.

Nwalor, who plays the ukulele and other instruments, posted one video on TikTok in 2019 and after that one video, Nwalor started to take his talent more seriously.

Now with a strong fan base, Nwalor continues to create make music and hopes that with his recent success, he can further his music career.

