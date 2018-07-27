Lakeland PBS
In Focus: Northern Light Opera Company Presents “My Fair Lady”

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 27 2018
“You’re gonna see a lot of music. You’re gonna see a lot of dance. You’re gonna see a lot of thought because it’s a George Bernard Shaw play set to music by Lerner and Loewe so there’s a lot ideas,” says Lisa Dove, the director for My Fair Lady.

Whether you know the songs by heart or if you’re just now being introduced to the classic, the Northern Light Opera company’s performance of My Fair Lady will leave you satisfied. Thanks to the unique Ally Stage, even those who are familiar with the music will see something new.

“We started out with the armory that had no seats, that had no lights, that had nothing. It was just wooden floors and so we started rehearsing right here on the stage and choreographing things and slowly we started building up this show around us while the stage was being built,” says Dove.

There are more than 40 actors involved in the production. There’s also a live band playing behind the scenes. Audience members are seated on both sides of the stage, which has created some fun opportunities for the musical numbers.

“The choreography that you’ll see in the show is original, inspired but original and it took hours upon hours to put together,” says show choreographer, Karen Palmen.

The whole idea behind the choreography was to make sure it looked fluid and natural.

Palmen adds, “I had to make sure that we always shifted and we’re always shifting. It’s always revolving rather than dancing straight to this side and to this side. But, everybody gets a little bit of something.”

Tonight was opening night for My Fair Lady. There will be more shows this weekend and then all throughout next week. You can find ticket information here.

“You’ll just have a great time. There’s a lot of movement that’s exciting,” says Palmen.

“And music!,” adds Dove.

“And music and movement will draw the audience in and they’ll be clapping along with it,” says Palmen.

