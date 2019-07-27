In Focus: Northern Light Opera Company In Park Rapids Presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

It’s got extravagant dance numbers, romance, and your classic silly antics. Broadway classic “The Drowsy Chaperone” is officially playing on the Armory Stage in Park Rapids.

“This is a mad whirlwind of a show that takes a lot of energy, but I think we’ve got a lot of interesting and energetic people and dance people,” says Lisa Dove, the director for the show.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is meant to be a parody of American musical comedies of the 1920s. The whole story is told by a regular 40-something, musical-loving guy.

“What’s interesting is it’s a show within a show. They call it a musical within a comedy, and so it’s kind of this agoraphobic guy in his lonely apartment has a record, shows a record and is sharing it with the audience, and the record comes to life in his apartment so characters just start coming through doors in his apartment, coming out of the refrigerator,” says Dove.

Around 30 performers are a part of the show, and like classic theater, the music is played by a live band. The show is filled with characters who are just as memorable as their colorful costumes.

“I think it’s really fun for the actors to sink their teeth into these characters and make them their own,” says Dove.

“The characters are larger than life and it’s really fun to watch that just explode on the stage,” adds Karen Palmen, the choreographer for the show.

The show has more than enough musical numbers to spare. All the dances are different genres and styles. The cast started rehearsals only a month before so they had to perfect the new steps quickly.

“It had a number of interesting pieces that I’ve been able to pull the best, I think, out of the cast whether they can dance or not so we’ve got a tap dance, we’ve got a few couple really big numbers,” says Palmen.

“We’ve got a waltz on roller skates!” adds Dove.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is playing now through Sunday at the Armory. It will return again next week Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets are available online here or at the door.