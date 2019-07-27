Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Northern Light Opera Company In Park Rapids Presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Jul. 26 2019

It’s got extravagant dance numbers, romance, and your classic silly antics. Broadway classic “The Drowsy Chaperone” is officially playing on the Armory Stage in Park Rapids.

“This is a mad whirlwind of a show that takes a lot of energy, but I think we’ve got a lot of interesting and energetic people and dance people,” says Lisa Dove, the director for the show.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is meant to be a parody of American musical comedies of the 1920s. The whole story is told by a regular 40-something, musical-loving guy.

“What’s interesting is it’s a show within a show. They call it a musical within a comedy, and so it’s kind of this agoraphobic guy in his lonely apartment has a record, shows a record and is sharing it with the audience, and the record comes to life in his apartment so characters just start coming through doors in his apartment, coming out of the refrigerator,” says Dove.

Around 30 performers are a part of the show, and like classic theater, the music is played by a live band. The show is filled with characters who are just as memorable as their colorful costumes.

“I think it’s really fun for the actors to sink their teeth into these characters and make them their own,” says Dove.

“The characters are larger than life and it’s really fun to watch that just explode on the stage,” adds Karen Palmen, the choreographer for the show.

The show has more than enough musical numbers to spare. All the dances are different genres and styles. The cast started rehearsals only a month before so they had to perfect the new steps quickly.

“It had a number of interesting pieces that I’ve been able to pull the best, I think, out of the cast whether they can dance or not so we’ve got a tap dance, we’ve got a few couple really big numbers,” says Palmen.

“We’ve got a waltz on roller skates!” adds Dove.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is playing now through Sunday at the Armory. It will return again next week Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets are available online here or at the door.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Tornado Shelter Rooms At Camp Wilderness Are Keeping Campers Safe

Highway 71 Detour Set To Begin Monday In Park Rapids

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Hosts “The Little Mermaid” At Pequot Lakes High School

In Focus: Josh Duffee & His Big Band Bring “First Ladies Of Song” To Hackensack

Latest Story

Arraignment Delayed For Man Expected To Be Charged In Double Homicide

A court appearance has been delayed for a man expected to be charged in a double homicide that happened near Bemidji. Earlier this week, Beltrami
Posted on Jul. 27 2019

Latest Stories

Arraignment Delayed For Man Expected To Be Charged In Double Homicide

Posted on Jul. 27 2019

Lakeland's Very Own Josh Peterson Takes On Visit Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 27 2019

Bemidji Support Group Helps People With Parkinson's Disease

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Bemidji MusiCamp Brings Aspiring Musicians Together

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Jog For The Bog 5K Set For Saturday At Lake Bemidji State Park

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.