In Focus: Nisswa Holding Turtle Races for 58th Year

Chris BurnsJul. 23 2021

No, turtles might not be as fast as cars on the Brainerd International Raceway, but the joy of the Nisswa Turtle Races for participants can be felt and seen. The event, hosted by the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce, has never taken a year off in its 58-year history.

The Turtle Races are held every Wednesday throughout the summer. Registration for the races starts in downtown Nisswa at 1 PM each Wednesday, with the event starting an hour later.

