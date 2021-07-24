In Focus: Nisswa Holding Turtle Races for 58th Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No, turtles might not be as fast as cars on the Brainerd International Raceway, but the joy of the Nisswa Turtle Races for participants can be felt and seen. The event, hosted by the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce, has never taken a year off in its 58-year history.

The Turtle Races are held every Wednesday throughout the summer. Registration for the races starts in downtown Nisswa at 1 PM each Wednesday, with the event starting an hour later.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today