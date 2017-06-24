In Focus: Nigerian Trio Treats Park Rapids Residents To Cultural Exchange

A Nigerian dance troupe gave Park Rapids residents the chance to learn about some of their culture, music and language.

An enthusiast group of residents came out the event held at the Century School. The Park Rapids library, community education and Park Rapids Lakes Area Art Council received a grant in order to bring the trio.

All of the members knew of each other from home in Lagos, Nigeria. After moving to America, they got back in contact and moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to join to Bi-Okoto Drum and Dance Theatre.

Now they travel all over to spread the Yoruba language with traditional songs and dance. But the men bring it one step further by explaining some of their customs – like how you greet your elders each morning.

The group was happy to be teaching others about their way of life in order to clear up some misconceptions. The message was well received with the crowd shaking and shimmying to the beat.

Joanna Johnson was happy to see this type of event come to the area because something like this doesn’t normally happen.

It was a mutual exchange as the group had never been to the state and had been treated with nothing but Minnesota Nice.