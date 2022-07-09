Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Newsies The Musical Coming to Pequot Lakes High School

Hanky HazeltonJul. 8 2022

The smash hit Broadway musical Newsies is about to be a breaking story in Pequot Lakes next week.

The musical, based on the 1992 Disney film, is a tale about Jack Kelly, a newsie who dreams of a better life during the 1899 newsboys’ strike. He and many others sold papers to make ends meet but were treated unfairly after Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raised distribution prices.

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts and Pequot Lakes Community Theatre will be bringing the show to the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium next week. Their first showing is on July 14th at 6:30 PM, with additional showtimes on the 16th, 17th, 23rd, and 24th at 2 PM and on the 15th and 22nd at 6:30 PM.

