In Focus: New Bemidji Art Exhibit Hopes to Show Visitors a Story

Betsy Melin — Nov. 6 2020

Three years ago, a group of Bemidji State University alumni hoped to make an art collection more available, and at the same time, the Watermark Art Center was moving into its new facility. Today they have a new collaborative exhibit.

Art is meant to be shared – this is the belief of the alumni behind the BSU Harlow|Kleven Gallery at Watermark Art Center, who worked to put art in front of the students at Bemidji State University and the community in general.

The new Watermark Art Center exhibit is titled “Show Me a Story.” The idea is to present stories entirely visually. Some of the pieces included in the 22-work exhibit are from BSU alumni.

The show will run until January 22nd of next year. The Watermark Art Center is currently open with limited hours, with plans to expand hours once the holiday season begins.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

