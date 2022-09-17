Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead

Justin OthoudtSep. 16 2022

Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker.

Hosted by the Nevis Women’s Club, the conference had a number of guest speakers, who demonstrated how women can make a difference as leaders, whether it be through school boards, elected office, or in other positions and situations.

Over 300 people were registered to attend the event, which was inspiring to see, even for the organizers.

“If you think of a little women’s club of 25 members, from the town of Nevis, which has a population of 400, and to put on an event like this, it’s incredible,” said Nevis Women’s Club Co-President Kathy Carney.

Simply put, this event hosted a community that gathered to lead themselves and their surrounding neighborhoods, and there might not be anything more empowering than that.

If you would like more information about the Nevis Women’s Club, or any event they may hold in the future, you can visit their public Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Crow Wing Energized Promotes Personal Happiness at Annual Summit

Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids Throws Car Show for National Assisted Living Week

Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop

Revel Brewing of Park Rapids Putting on Weekly 5K

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.