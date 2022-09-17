In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker.

Hosted by the Nevis Women’s Club, the conference had a number of guest speakers, who demonstrated how women can make a difference as leaders, whether it be through school boards, elected office, or in other positions and situations.

Over 300 people were registered to attend the event, which was inspiring to see, even for the organizers.

“If you think of a little women’s club of 25 members, from the town of Nevis, which has a population of 400, and to put on an event like this, it’s incredible,” said Nevis Women’s Club Co-President Kathy Carney.

Simply put, this event hosted a community that gathered to lead themselves and their surrounding neighborhoods, and there might not be anything more empowering than that.

If you would like more information about the Nevis Women’s Club, or any event they may hold in the future, you can visit their public Facebook page.

