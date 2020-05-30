In Focus: Musicians Band Together to Send Message of Hope to Frontline Workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Music is a way to bring people together. Recently, musicians from all around the country, including two from Walker, came together to send a message of hope to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Betsy Melin has more for this week’s In Focus.

The video was produced by a group called “Band Together,” which was created in order to complete the project.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today