In Focus: Musicians Band Together to Send Message of Hope to Frontline Workers
Music is a way to bring people together. Recently, musicians from all around the country, including two from Walker, came together to send a message of hope to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Betsy Melin has more for this week’s In Focus.
The video was produced by a group called “Band Together,” which was created in order to complete the project.
