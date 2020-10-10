Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Mosiac Installed at BSU’s New Hagg-Sauer Hall

Betsy Melin — Oct. 10 2020

A new mural has just been installed in the Hagg-Sauer Hall at Bemidji State University. Hagg-Sauer Hall is in the middle of a complete remodel, and the new building will have many differences from the original.

The construction, which has been ongoing since July of 2019 when the previously building was torn down, is now near completion. One requirement of the new building was the inclusion of artwork. While construction is still ongoing, the art has finished being installed.

Stacia Goodman, a Minneapolis-based artist, was chosen for a mosaic project within the building. She was inspired by the campus itself.

The artist wanted to ensure she was making the piece personal to the campus, from including words in English and Ojibwe down to the materials themselves, which she gathered from various BSU departments. The mosaic itself is made up of thousands of individual tiles.

Goodman hopes the art can celebrate students past and future, but specifically, to celebrate those whose college experience has been affected by COVID-19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Northland Arboretum Inviting Public to Their Haunted Trail

Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Friday

Lakewood Engage Receives Minnesota Department of Education Grant

COVID-19 Hospitalizations at Sanford Bemidji Reach All-Time High

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.