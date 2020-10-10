In Focus: Mosiac Installed at BSU’s New Hagg-Sauer Hall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new mural has just been installed in the Hagg-Sauer Hall at Bemidji State University. Hagg-Sauer Hall is in the middle of a complete remodel, and the new building will have many differences from the original.

The construction, which has been ongoing since July of 2019 when the previously building was torn down, is now near completion. One requirement of the new building was the inclusion of artwork. While construction is still ongoing, the art has finished being installed.

Stacia Goodman, a Minneapolis-based artist, was chosen for a mosaic project within the building. She was inspired by the campus itself.

The artist wanted to ensure she was making the piece personal to the campus, from including words in English and Ojibwe down to the materials themselves, which she gathered from various BSU departments. The mosaic itself is made up of thousands of individual tiles.

Goodman hopes the art can celebrate students past and future, but specifically, to celebrate those whose college experience has been affected by COVID-19.

