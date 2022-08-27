Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Monoprinted Art on Display at Coco Moon in Brainerd

Hanky HazeltonAug. 26 2022

Monoprinted piece by Lisa Ackerman

At Coco Moon in downtown Brainerd, a local artist is showcasing prints that can really be described as one-of-a-kind.

Artist Lisa Ackerman creates designs through collage out of monoprinting papers, done by cutting the papers and affixing them to a surface with a unique method. Coffee bar Coco Moon in Brainerd features many artists, and this month, Ackerman has her very unique works on display.

Unlike most printmaking that allows for multiple originals, monoprinting is where pictures can only be made once. For this process to take place, Lisa uses a jelly plate and acrylic paints to make a monoprint.

When making a batch of papers on the plate, the artist can relinquish some control, but there are no specifics on when a piece will be completed. It can take up to a whole day.

For those looking to try a new hobby and explore their artistic sides, they might be surprised at how inexpensive this is. If you have a jelly plate and paint, you can use simple copy paper.

With Ackerman’s work selling quickly, there are just a few days left to see it at Coco Moon. The coffee bar is located at the corner of Laurel and South 6th Streets in downtown Brainerd.

By — Hanky Hazelton

