In Focus: MMBA Holds 2nd Annual Lumber And Lace Fashion Show

Oct. 11 2019

A unique fashion show was held last night in Brainerd where participants designed pieces with materials not typically found in fashion.

Electrical wire, caution tape, and fiber cable are items you would not normally associate with fashion. That was not the case Thursday night in Brainerd at the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association’s second annual Lumber and Lace Fashion Show.

“People say, ‘Fashion show? For the building industry?’ It’s usually two concepts that barely connect like that,” said Mid-Minnesota Builders Association Executive Officer Colleen Faacks.

The Lumber and Lace Fashion Show featured 12 participants modeling designs made from construction materials.

“Landscaping fabric is a big one. A roofer last year had kind of a waterproof sheathing with shingles,” added Faacks.

All proceeds from the event went to the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity and the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association’s Tools For Schools program.

“Half of the proceeds from the night come to Habitat for Humanity for our work and the other half to this cool program, the Tools For Schools program. It’s a great way to encourage the trades in the schools by helping the schools with the tools that they need,” explained Kevin Pelkey, Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

The rules to the fashion show are simple: at least 50% of the materials used in the designs have to come from building materials.

“One of the things I always tell the designers is there is no wrong answer. There’s no wrong item that you can use,” added Faacks. “If it sticks, go for it and add a couple more of them.”

The winners were decided by a panel of judges ranging from the Crow Wing County Sheriff to Ms. Minnesota United States 2019.

“We got to interview each contestant which is very cool and we get to see more about their outfits and more details because we got right up and close. But now we get to see how they really bring it on stage,” said Crystal Chappuis, Ms. Minnesota United States 2019.

What makes this fashion show unique isn’t only the materials used in the designs, it’s how it is able to bring people together from all facets of the community.

“It gathers everybody. There is couples, there’s moms, there’s daughters, there’s groups of guys that are here,” Faacks said. “It really gives the community a time to kind of rally together for great causes and have a lot of fun.”

