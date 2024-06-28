Mississippi Music has started their eighth annual Summer Concert Series at the Bemidji Waterfront, a summer-long festival event.

For the remainder of the summer, Bemidji’s waterfront will be full of food, music, and fun on Wednesdays. Mississippi Music has been putting on their Summer Concert Series since 2016.

“Coming into this, we envisioned really that the community wanted to get together and it’s kind of a great way for people in the summer to mingle, meet each other, catch up and be together.” says Mississippi Music Volunteer, Nathan Matthews, “The music is, of course, important, but being together as a community is more important, and I think that’s that’s one of the visions we had when we started this.”

Although the band is the main attraction, there is plenty of other things going on as well.

“We can sit and listen to the bands, have some beer from Bemidji Brewing, and then I’ll be home in bed by 9 PM.” says fellow volunteer, Kristi Miller, “It’s just perfect. It is free to come in, there’s no charge. There are a couple of vendors here with food and of course we have the beer and fabulous music.”

At every event there will be different food trucks, sponsors, and bands. Week One kicked off with PK Mayo up on the stage. There was a good turnout and crowd of people singing and dancing along.

“It’s grown through the years and people are really jazzed about it.” added Miller, “And I don’t blame them. I mean, this weather is perfect and the music sounds good. Good vibes. Very good vibes.”

And not only does the Summer Concert Series bring people to the waterfront on Wednesday nights, but they will find themselves right downtown, full of shops, restaurants, and more.

“To support our downtown, we’ve got a really cool downtown in Bemidji,” says Matthews, “And we want to try to kind of celebrate the magic celebrated downtown and celebrate our beautiful water here, and our lakes.”

The Summer Concert series has seven more events left, with three more Wednesdays in July and then every week in August, going from 6 to 8 PM.

Learn more about the Mississippi Music Concert Series via their Facebook page.