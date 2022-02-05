In Focus: Minnesota Makerspace in Brainerd Offering DIY Walk-in Projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, one place for woodworking and other art projects in Brainerd is starting up something that could make for a great activity.

Minnesota Makerspace is now offering DIY walk-in projects, where anyone can come in, make something, paint it, and bring it home when they’re done.

Makerspace has a special membership for students, but anyone can get a membership and have access to all that they has to offer. A membership is not needed for a walk-in project, but if you’d like to make it into a group activity, you’re asked to call ahead to make sure they have room for everyone.

More information can be found at their website.

