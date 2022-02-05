Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Minnesota Makerspace in Brainerd Offering DIY Walk-in Projects

Lakeland News — Feb. 4 2022

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, one place for woodworking and other art projects in Brainerd is starting up something that could make for a great activity.

Minnesota Makerspace is now offering DIY walk-in projects, where anyone can come in, make something, paint it, and bring it home when they’re done.

Makerspace has a special membership for students, but anyone can get a membership and have access to all that they has to offer. A membership is not needed for a walk-in project, but if you’d like to make it into a group activity, you’re asked to call ahead to make sure they have room for everyone.

More information can be found at their website.

By — Lakeland News

