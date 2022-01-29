Lakeland PBS

In Focus: McGregor Area Senior Fish House Open for Use

Ryan BowlerJan. 28 2022

The McGregor area senior fish house is once again open for use.

The McGregor Lions Club put the fish house out on Big Sandy this year. The house is heated and the holes are drilled. The Lions Club has had this senior ice house for 15 years.

The Lions motto is “To Serve”, and that’s exactly what this house does. It meant for use by seniors over 62 or for people with a disability who want to experience the joy of ice fishing. This ice house provides an opportunity for people that think they’re too old or that their disability prevents them from ice fishing.

This house is accessible, and they wait until there is at least 12 inches of ice so that way, you can drive your car right up to the ice house to make it as easy as possible.

Reservations are required to use the house, but it is free of charge. You can make a request to use it by calling Lion Russ Thompson at 218-426-3369. More information on the house can be found at their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Gets Go-Ahead for In-Person Contest

Northwoods Adventure: Dick Beardsley Talks Ice Fishing in Bemidji

Ice Road on Large Northern Minnesota Lake Opens for 2nd Year

Brainerd Jaycees to Hold Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.