In Focus: McGregor Area Senior Fish House Open for Use

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The McGregor area senior fish house is once again open for use.

The McGregor Lions Club put the fish house out on Big Sandy this year. The house is heated and the holes are drilled. The Lions Club has had this senior ice house for 15 years.

The Lions motto is “To Serve”, and that’s exactly what this house does. It meant for use by seniors over 62 or for people with a disability who want to experience the joy of ice fishing. This ice house provides an opportunity for people that think they’re too old or that their disability prevents them from ice fishing.

This house is accessible, and they wait until there is at least 12 inches of ice so that way, you can drive your car right up to the ice house to make it as easy as possible.

Reservations are required to use the house, but it is free of charge. You can make a request to use it by calling Lion Russ Thompson at 218-426-3369. More information on the house can be found at their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today