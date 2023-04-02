In Focus: MacRostie’s Open Pottery Studio Lets People Take a Throw at the Wheel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Working to the hum of the pottery wheel, people young and old are getting hands-on with personal pieces during the MacRostie Art Center’s open pottery studio events.

For 10 years, the Grand Rapids art center has molded a creative atmosphere through their weekly open pottery studios. Led and attended by local artists, participants are able to practice their pottery skills while also forming more than just decorative ceramics.

From new beginners to experts at throwing, the weekly open studios provides a space for the ever-growing interest in the hands-on activity and gives people a chance to mold a community.

The MacRostie’s executive director Katie Marshall says that interest in pottery has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the ability to craft with clay and create a personal item, the open studio allows for people to try out this activity.

Instructor Bruce Bartos said the amount of material used at the studio has significantly increased. Due to the supply chain shortage and people across the country starting to take a turn at the pottery wheel, important materials like glaze are in short supply.

However, the studio is structured as a come-as-you-may event. Due to pottery needing days to complete a single item, the amount of time spent in the studio allows for people to connect while working through the steps of the process.

The pottery open studio takes place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sessions cost $10 per student and $15 per adult. More information on events at the MacRostie can be found on their website.

