In Focus: Local Bemidji Band Debuts Show Inspired by the Cello

A Bemidji-based band is making their comeback into live performances with an original concert that features a one-of-a-kind instrument.

At Rail River Folk School, the band mudsong will be filling the space with music and with an audience Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. This is also an opportunity for them to debut a new piece of music, a concert titled “CelloWoman” which they are calling “new music strung tight between sorrow and the sublime”.

The show will feature 10 songs with small narrations in between to weave the story. The concert will also include a unique instrument called a “chincello” that is made from combing the strings of a cello with the body of a viola.

They are encouraging registration because of limited capacity. To register for a ticket to the show either in person or virtually, you can visit mudsong’s website.

