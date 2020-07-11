In Focus: Local Artist Showcasing Animal Paintings at Crossing Arts Alliance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd is welcoming back their featured gift shop artists. Creator Cathye Austin expresses her childhood experiences through acrylic and oil paintings.

Austin spent her summers as a child in the Brainerd Lakes area and grew up taking care of unusual pets. This began her love for animals, and she has traveled the world to see all sorts of animals living in their natural habitat.

Austin’s work comes from photos that she takes of animals, and then she recreates the images using both oils and acrylic paints.

Austin’s artwork will be featured at the Crossing Arts Alliance throughout July for purchase.

