In Focus: Local Artist Beads With Crystals

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 4 2017
The first Friday of each month is known as Art Friday in Bemidji. That means a new featured artist at “Gallery North.”

Bemidji artist Rachel Davey makes everything from jewelry and wine charms to Christmas ornaments and window charms. “It really winds me down. If there’s something going on in my life, beading is the way to calm me down.”

She got into beading when she wanted something special to wear something unique on her wedding day.

“I got married in 2010, wanted to make my own jewelry. I realized I really loved working with the Swarovski crystals,” says Davey.

Davey says one piece can take anywhere from 20 minutes to 18 hours to finish. “I like because at the end you get to see the image in your head come to life and it’s a great feeling.”

Davey has worked on tons of pieces. At Gallery North, she has more than 30 on display.

“I got involved with the gallery because I needed a place to put them all,” she says with a laugh.

First Friday is always special occasion here in Bemidji as a different local artist is featured every month at Gallery North. Davey says, “Basically we pick an artist and we come in and do a demonstration and answer questions.”

“It’s a fun place to come if you’re an artist because you get a support system for your work,” adds Marie Hamre, another local artist.

If you’re looking to get into the beading business, Rachel says there’s nothing to it. “My advice would be to just do it! It’s fun! But be prepared, because you get sucked in.”

Gallery North is currently getting ready for the Christmas season, so their holiday display is up in the shop. If you’re a local artist hoping to showcase your work, you can stop by Gallery North in Bemidji from Monday to Saturday from 10 to 5.

