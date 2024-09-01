In Focus: Little Red Caboose Variety Show in Staples

Since 2013, people in the Staples area have been able to show off their musical talents at the annual Little Red Caboose Variety Show. This year, there were nearly 20 performances, ranging from group choruses to solo acts.

The annual event came about after organizers saw an opportunity to add to the festivities of a week already cherished by the Staples community.

“Well, we’ve had the Railroad Days in Staples for many, many, many years, but there hasn’t been any real shows showcasing our talent in the area,” explained Ray Gildow, an organizer of the Little Red Caboose Variety Show. “So I went to the board, the Staples Motley [Area Community] Foundation Board in 2013, and said, ‘I think it’d be a good idea to put a variety show together and feature some of the talent that we’ve got in the area. And they thought that was a great idea.”

There were 18 different musical numbers during the two-hour show, including classical music solos, classic rock bands, duets, and even a skit inspired by The Muppet Show. People of all ages put on a show to entertain the crowd.

“It’s a huge blast,” said Master of Ceremonies Justin Edin. “And especially as I get older, you appreciate it more. It’s fun to see, you know, teachers doing things. And then I also get to see now students doing stuff as well. So it’s really a celebration of kind of the gifts and talents we have in our community. So it’s a fun way to end the summer and kick off the fall.”

And for the people of Staples, having a show like this and to have so many people bring out their passion for performing is vital to the community.

Edin added, “This kind of a pulse or heartbeat we’ve always had is, you know, some people say we’re the city that sings, and it’s gratifying and kind of gives us all a sense of pride that even with limited resources, even in a small community, there’s just so much brightness and talent and gifts that we have just here.”

Some of the proceeds for the show went towards funding the Staples Area Men’s Chorus. The Men’s Chorus will hold its Real Men Sing Festival on October 12th at Staples-Motley High School.