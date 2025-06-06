In Focus: Leech Lake Tribal College Hosts Regalia Making Classes

Leech Lake Tribal College’s Extension & Community Education program putting together free classes to pass down Anishinaabe culture to the community. Throughout the summer, they’re hosting classes with the community to share traditional teachings such as making hand drums and moccasins, learning about Anishinaabe medicines, and now, on making regalia.

“We need to make sure that our Anishinaabe values and teachings are passed down from generation to generation,” explained Leech Lake Tribal College Extensions Program Director Jean Roper. “So if we don’t have the knowledge, how are we able to make beautiful gowns and gifts like this?”

“All my knowledge is passed down from my aunties, and they taught me a lot of knowledge,” said regalia making instructor Jesse Thompson. “I’m just grateful to learn that and hopefully pass it on to another young kid that came, and just take it and thrive.”

And according to Leech Lake Tribal College, one of the most important aspects of these classes is that not only are they free to attend, but they’re open to everybody.

“We had a couple non-Natives say, “Well, can I, you know, can I attend?'” said Roper. “It’s for everybody. It’s not where we have to be Native, but it’s for everybody. And if they want to enter that feeling of just making that project, it’s good. It’s a good feeling for everybody.”

Learning how to make regalia can even be a lifelong lesson and lifestyle change for youth.

“We’re just here to help the community get more tapped and into their culture, and keep kids busy,” said Thompson.

“[It gives] them something to look forward to, goals in their life that they want to accomplish,” said fellow regalia making instructor Corrina Spears. “I feel like regalia dancing for your culture is a huge part of who you are, and it really helps mold the children into better citizens for today. We want to keep them off the streets.”

And the beautiful pieces that are made during these classes are made for so much more than just decoration.

“You feel pride in something that you’ve personally made for yourself when you’re dancing out there,” Spears added. “You know that you made it, you did it. It’s just another step for kids to see that they can do anything that they want to do. And you’re never too young or too old to learn.”

LLTC is also accepting ideas from the community for different classes that they either want to learn from or would like to teach to others. More information on how to contact staff and on current classes can be found on the college’s website.