Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Leech Lake Native American Artist Featured at Watermark Art Center

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 19 2021

The Mashkawiziiwag (“They are Strong”) exhibit located at the Watermark Art Center showcases art from Leech Lake Native American artist Ne-Dah-Ness Rose Greene.

Greene, a BIPOC photographer, captures movement and light that reflects mood and energy of events.

Portraits in the gallery are available for purchase, and profits will be given to a Leech Lake family whose parents were injured in a motorcycle accident last year.

The Watermark Art Center is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

