In Focus: Leech Lake Frostfest Returning to Walker in February

The annual Leech Lake Frostfest will be making its way back to Walker City Park for its third year, where both kids and adults can enjoy outdoor activities out on the frozen waters of Minnesota’s third-largest lake.

On Saturday, February 26th, the City of Walker will be hosting the event at Walker City Park from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, where both kids and adults can enjoy a full-day get-together.

Erin Haefele, a Frostfest Committee Member and the owner of Green Scene, says that they wanted an activity to go along with this year’s event, so they got Tianna Country Club involved, and along with the help from the W-H-A golf team, they will construct a 9-hole snow golf course on the lake.

Other activities that visitors can expect are fat tire bike demos with Ardent Cycle, lumberjack games with Deep Portage, sleigh rides with Jack Pine Stables, and food from local restaurants such as the Green Scene and the Piggy BBQ. There will be a homebrew competition where visitors can sample homebrew drinks.

All ages are welcome to attend this event. Tickets cost $20, with kids 12 and under getting in for free. Tickets include a limited edition mug, snow golf, and live music. A portion of the proceeds for this event will be donated to aid efforts towards their beneficiaries, Deep Portage Learning Center and Jack Pine Stables.

More information on Frostfest can be found at leechlakefrostfest.com.

