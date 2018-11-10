Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Leech Lake Art League Provides A Creative Space For All

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

“I really enjoy the comradery of the artists and also the critiques at the end of the, you know, our luncheon,” says Rosemary Gray, the president of the Leech Lake Art League.

Every Thursday, artists of all backgrounds and skill levels gather in the basement of the Legion in Walker. Together they form The Leech Lake Art League. The league was started back in 1963 to give members a safe and fun environment to practice, share, or create something new.

“Right now, I’m just trying to come up with something that is creative and it doesn’t always work, but it doesn’t matter. I have fun with it. I enjoy it and everybody is very supportive of it,” says Alretta Skellenger, a member of the Leech Lake Art League. She adds, “It’s a nice group, and that’s one of the reasons I come is for the social interaction.”

At the Leech Lake Art League, all mediums are welcome from paintings and mosaics to textiles and gourds.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing all the different mediums that people work with and where they get their inspiration from. There’s a huge variety and the different materials that people work with,” says Aimee Bouchard, the secretary and media chair for the Leech Lake Art League.

Skellenger adds, “If anybody is interested in learning how to do something, anything, as far as art [goes], this is the place. Somebody knows something about everything so it’s a helpful group.”

Learning is a big theme for the League. They even have a library filled with books that you can use as reference in addition to the words you get from your peers.

Gray says, “We critique at the end of our get-togethers, if you want, which is very helpful because we give each other advice on anything from the framing we’re doing to our artwork to the picture itself.”

The League can see up to 30 members at a session. During the winter, it’s a little less. It all depends on how much the members want to participate. For those who are thinking of joining, it’s really easy. Members say the best thing to do is just show up to the Legion on any Thursday between 9:30 in the morning and 2 and maybe bring anything you’re working on along with you.

Bouchard says, “We’re always looking for new members, and you should never be self conscious about where you’re at with your art ability. Everyone’s welcome.”

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Documentary On Bemidji Church’s Pipe Organ Premieres At Lakeland PBS

In Focus: John Simonis Artwork Goes From Bemidji To Statewide

Event In Walker Helps Prevent Seniors From Falling

In Focus: Sculpture Walk Dogs Ready To Find New Homes At Auction

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Latest Story

Kelliher VFW Auxiliary Hosting “Welcome Home” Veterans Ceremony

Veterans Day is this weekend and the VFW Auxiliary in Kelliher will be thanking service men and women with a special “welcome home”
Posted on Nov. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Kelliher VFW Auxiliary Hosting "Welcome Home" Veterans Ceremony

Posted on Nov. 10 2018

Brainerd Zonta Club Hosts Annual Christmas House

Posted on Nov. 10 2018

National Adoption Weekend Aims To Shed Light On The Thousands Of Pets In Shelters

Posted on Nov. 9 2018

Operation Christmas Child Holds National Collection Week Starting Monday

Posted on Nov. 9 2018

Education Minnesota Accepting Nominations For Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

Posted on Nov. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.